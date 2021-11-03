Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $256.00 to $281.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as high as $304.84 and last traded at $304.52, with a volume of 7945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.46.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.88.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

