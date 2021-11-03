MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) versus Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Critical Contrast

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MoneyOnMobile and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Uber Technologies 0 3 26 0 2.90

Uber Technologies has a consensus target price of $68.88, suggesting a potential upside of 50.66%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 4.89, indicating that its stock price is 389% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Uber Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 7.95 -$6.77 billion ($3.86) -11.84

MoneyOnMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A Uber Technologies -7.78% -15.64% -5.92%

Summary

MoneyOnMobile beats Uber Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. is a processing and mobile payments technology company. The firm provides customers with suite of payment processing services and related software products and enables consumers to use their mobile phones to pay for goods and services, or transfer funds from one cell phone to another using simple SMS text functionality. The company was founded by Laird Q. Cagan and Ranjeet Oak on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate.

