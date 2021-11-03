Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,966 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.00% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, COO Joshua W. Lemaire acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $89,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,170 shares of company stock worth $31,112,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

