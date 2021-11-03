Morgan Stanley Acquires 118,240 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $101,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,847,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

