Morgan Stanley Has $106.74 Million Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 477,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.18% of AppFolio worth $106,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of APPF opened at $132.27 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.04.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III acquired 72,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

