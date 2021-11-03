Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 1,534,169 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,534,169 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other UiPath news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358.

PATH stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PATH. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.