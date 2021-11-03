Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 1.5% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 178.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.21.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.41. 6,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.18. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.70 and a 12-month high of $411.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

