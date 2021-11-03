MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Update

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 758,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,539. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $713.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 2.52.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

