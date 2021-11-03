MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 70,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 35,006 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSDA. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,632,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

