MSD Capital L P Sells 31,825 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

MSD Capital L P decreased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,825 shares during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling accounts for about 0.5% of MSD Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MSD Capital L P owned approximately 1.25% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $29.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 6.73. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%.

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 474,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independence Contract Drilling Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.