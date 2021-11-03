MSD Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,888,000 after purchasing an additional 956,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,181,000 after purchasing an additional 189,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. 81,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $753,665. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.