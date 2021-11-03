Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mullen Group in a report released on Friday, October 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.

TSE:MTL opened at C$12.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.14. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$9.08 and a 12-month high of C$14.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 61.56%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

