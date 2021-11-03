MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%.

MVB Financial stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $45.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MVB Financial by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MVB Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MVB Financial by 46.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

