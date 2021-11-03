Name Change Token Price Hits $0.0470 on Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $63,406.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00233529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00098485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,075,558 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

