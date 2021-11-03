NantHealth (NH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, analysts expect NantHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NH stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 1,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.
