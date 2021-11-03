NantHealth (NH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, analysts expect NantHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NH stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

In related news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $38,209.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,362 shares in the company, valued at $522,932.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 34,638 shares of company stock worth $74,770 in the last 90 days. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 1,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

