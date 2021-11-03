National Bankshares Analysts Give Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) a C$26.25 Price Target

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) received a C$26.25 price objective from equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.53.

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$22.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.99. The stock has a market cap of C$916.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$16.36 and a 52-week high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

