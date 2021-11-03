National Instruments Co. (NATI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on November 29th

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

National Instruments has raised its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 117.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.