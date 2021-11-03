National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.19-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.190-$2.220 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Shares of NSA traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.56. 409,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,749. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.29). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

