National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.
Shares of NSA traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.08. 699,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.91%.
About National Storage Affiliates Trust
National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
