National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Shares of NSA traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.08. 699,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

