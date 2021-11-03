Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires New Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 2,661,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,429,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 142.65%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

