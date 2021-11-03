Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 573 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $105,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,313.22. 85,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,546. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,379.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,384.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 43.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,113.38.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

