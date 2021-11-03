Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys New Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,590 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 197.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays downgraded BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $594.25.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

