Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.31. 192,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,261,875. The stock has a market cap of $403.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.16 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.80 and a 200-day moving average of $231.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

