Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $2.81 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.97. 123,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.