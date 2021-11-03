NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

Several research firms recently commented on NWG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 524,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,809. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

