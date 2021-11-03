Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NAUT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,617. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46.
In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
About Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.
