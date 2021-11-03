Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NAUT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,617. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

