Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post $154.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.50 million. Nautilus posted sales of $155.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $688.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.50 million to $729.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $654.40 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $769.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.73 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLS. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Nautilus stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

