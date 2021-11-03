Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.13. 238,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,123,462. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.