NBW Capital LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,836,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,171,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $161.98. 11,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.