NBW Capital LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,619,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 743.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 20.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

