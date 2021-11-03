NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Stock Position Decreased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 4.21% of NCS Multistage worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.87.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.45). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

