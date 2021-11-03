Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Shares Up 16%

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF)’s stock price shot up 16% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

Nearmap Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEAPF)

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

