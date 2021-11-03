Neblio Market Capitalization Achieves $26.81 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $26.81 million and $615,836.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00026188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005673 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001494 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,592,796 coins and its circulating supply is 18,256,476 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.