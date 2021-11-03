Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to Hold

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $892.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. Personalis has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,787 shares of company stock worth $2,207,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Personalis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Personalis by 23.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the third quarter valued at $515,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Personalis by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 218,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Personalis by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

