Needham & Company LLC Raises LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $120.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $117.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

LivaNova stock traded up $9.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.77. 45,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,232. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

