Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.46

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $134.46 and last traded at $134.33, with a volume of 353131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average is $124.21. The stock has a market cap of $378.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,335,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,571,000. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,609,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

