Netbox Coin Market Cap Hits $1.58 Million (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $154,951.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00103382 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,062,222 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,056 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.