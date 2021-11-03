Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.29.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

