New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading Down 3.8%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHPEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Hope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Macquarie raised shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

