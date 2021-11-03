New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 176,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,825. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Residential Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of New Residential Investment worth $29,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

