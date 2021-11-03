New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. 3,380,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,469. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.93.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.