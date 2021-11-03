Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Sells 42,225 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,225 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 3.3% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $48,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.85. 64,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.61 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

