News (NWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

NWS stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. News has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in News stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 310.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in News were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

