Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS.

NXST traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.39. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

