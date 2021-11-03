NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 7,700 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,566.67 ($111.92).

NXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised NEXT to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of LON:NXT traded down GBX 274 ($3.58) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 8,038 ($105.02). The company had a trading volume of 349,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,965.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,979.68. The stock has a market cap of £10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 5,702 ($74.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

