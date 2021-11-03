NFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.38 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $59,304.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

