Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Shares Up 1.8%

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $30.38. 864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Nihon M&A Center Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.