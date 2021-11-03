NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

NMI stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.