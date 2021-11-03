No Street GP LP Acquires 125,000 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

No Street GP LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up about 2.1% of No Street GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. No Street GP LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HGV. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% in the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,849,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,336,000 after acquiring an additional 131,209 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 33.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HGV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,685. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $52.35.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.