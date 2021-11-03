Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 936,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000. Synchronoss Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,308,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

SNCR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,965. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $214.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

